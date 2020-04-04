Belinda models Jared Leto in a bikini in an unexpected video call | Instagram

Mexican singer and actress Belinda caught the attention of thousands of people by making a Live along with actor Jared Leto, who met for the first time thanks to the broadcast and the singer ended bikini modeling for him.

It was yesterday that Belinda made a live broadcast through her official account to request of his followers in Instagram connecting for the second time with American singer Jared Leto.

But the first person who was in transmission It was Maluma, with whom singing some songs and talked about how they were during isolation.

The singer is currently in Acapulco for a few weeks, so during the live show she wore a gold colored bikini, sunglasses and a beach hat.

What are you using? “Leto asked Belinda.

After her question, Belinda modeled her bikini covered with a sarong with cactus figures.

Would you use something like that? “Belinda asked a little shy.

After that, at the request of the followers of the actress interpreted a song Puerto Rican Bad Bunny, so instead of singing a song, both began to imitate his voice.

It is with love, do not think that with bad intention, on the contrary, he is a great artist, “said the actress.

Just before the broadcast ended, Belinda asked Leto sing along with her a song in Spanish, so he started singing Cielito Lindo.

Beautiful, perfect, don’t finish the show, you have a beautiful and unique voice … it’s impressive, I’m a big fan, “Leto confessed.

That was how at the end they commented that would reconnect virtually to sing a song of the Bad Bunny.

When finished, Belinda said that in her next live would call other celebrities to continue surprising his followers and have a good time.

Then he called Babo del Cartel to see if he replies that I love his songs but I’m a little embarrassed to sing a complete one around here, “he concluded.

