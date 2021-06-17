Belinda Bencic’s impressive point only doable on grass

Belinda Bencic She can be a leading player on this grass court tour and she proved it in her first match at the WTA 250 Berlin 2021, in which she showed a magnificent adaptation to this surface. Proof of this was one of the best points in recent weeks, showing an innate ability to move on the pitch and sublime agility and reflexes. It only remains to enjoy the show and closely monitor the evolution of the Swiss.

What an effort, @BelindaBencic – – – @WTA | # bett1openpic.twitter.com / sTn1QdFqBe – Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 16, 2021