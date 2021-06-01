Belinda Bencic wins in the sixty-fourth roland-Garros final

05/31/2021

On 06/01/2021 at 08:30 CEST

The Swiss player Belinda Bencic, number 11 of the WTA and seed number 10, won in the sixty-fourth roland-Garros final by 6-0 and 6-3 in an hour and eleven minutes to Argentina Nadia podoroska, number 42 of the WTA. With this result, we will closely follow the trajectory of the player in the final 30s of the championship.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Swiss player managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, in the first serve she was 57% effective, committed 3 double faults and achieved 68% of the service points. As for the Argentine tennis player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve once, had a 52% first serve, did not commit any double faults and managed to win 35% of the service points.

During the 30th final Bencic will face the winner of the match in which the Russian will face Darya kasatkina and the Japanese tennis player Misaki doi.

The tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players face each other and a total of 128 reach the final phase. The players come from those classified directly, those who manage to overcome the previous phase of the tournament and the guests.