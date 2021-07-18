Belinda and Nodal’s wedding! Which celebrities will the Nodeli invite? | Instagram

These are the characters that could accompany Belinda and Christian nodal the day of his wedding, A supposed guest list reveals some famous names that could accompany Belinda Peregrín Schüll’s big day!

In the midst of the euphoria over the wedding, Belinda and Christian Nodal, the first details begin to emerge of what will be their next marriage, a supposed list of the guests that could accompany them and you will want to know which celebrities are covered!

Recently, a news item has caused a stir in social networks after revealing a list of names who supposedly would be some of the guests who could accompany the couple who also contemplate getting married in Barcelona, ​​Spain, the country of origin of Belinda.

Among the famous people who make up the personalities supposedly chosen by the “pop star“, and the regional musician, include companions and friends of the couple with whom they lived in the program of The voice.

It may interest you With interiors out! Belinda shines like an open bag

Among them, Ricardo Montaner, Yahir and María José, also would also contemplate a large part of the family of the interpreter of “The top of the sky”, his children Mau, Ricky, Evaluna and his son-in-law, Camilo.

It is worth mentioning that in addition the Argentine singer-songwriter would have commented that he would have helped the sonorense, Christian Nodal to choose the ring for the Spanish artist, nationalized Mexican.

The remembered judge in several past editions of “La Voz” also shared that he would have given some advice from father to son to the young 22-year-old composer of “They didn’t tell you wrong.

However, the list of personalities still does not stop here since other celebrities also include Alejandro Fernández, Sebastián Yatra, Jesús Navarro, Los Plebes del Rancho, Los Ángeles Azules, Ana Bárbara, among others.

This, as revealed by the Showbizz Daily site, who was in charge of revealing a series of details about the great link that will unite the Netflix actress with the native of Caborca, Sonora.

It may interest you Wrapped in glitters Belinda said goodbye and opened her skirt

Among other reports that have emerged in a trickle, the magazine Who reported several weeks ago that the civil wedding would be held on August 28 in Madrid, where the “Nodeli” would be surrounded by very close guests.

However, it is presumed that it will be the religious wedding where celebrities throw the house out the window, that is, the link that they would have contemplated here in Mexico, next December and which would include around 500 guests.

So far, neither the Netflix Welcome to Eden actress and “former La Voz judge” nor her famous fiancé have revealed details of the upcoming events in which they will confirm their love at the altar.

After circulating the news of her next engagement, a series of details flooded the various publications about the dress that the “magazine model” could wear.

Based on past publications where Belinda Peregrín Schüll still approached that day as a great dream, some of the designs that “Beli” has worn in publications such as “Hola!” Magazine were revived.

Even remembering her declarations of how her wedding could be, which would be two as she initially yearned for it, one in Spain and another in Mexico, which would be the most emblematic for the couple, today almost a year after. fulfill their first year of dating.

The remembered child actress, from novels such as “Complices to the rescue”, “Friends forever”, and “Adventures in time”, three of which marked the beginning of her career, said yes, I accept! to the young singer on May 25, in the middle of a romantic evening and the delivery of a large wedding ring.

It may interest you Visit Dua Lipa CDMX and your fans of emotion go crazy

A news that undoubtedly surprised everyone but particularly the “Belifans” who were the first to congratulate the model from magazines such as Who, Hello !, Elle, Glamor, and recently, Vogue, among other publications.