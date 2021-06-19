Belinda and Nodal would already have a definite date for a wedding and a destination for a honeymoon

As reported in various media, the first wedding will probably take place on August 28 of this year and will be a civil ceremony attended by only the closest relatives of the couple. Later they will have a great party in Mexico City with a guest list of approximately 500 attendees.

Journalist Marco Antonio Silva, driver of Sale el Sol, was in charge of sharing the latest information on the expected link. The journalist shared that Beli and Nodal would also have already confirmed the place to share their first trip as husband and wife, which would be a romantic tour of Europe.

Christian Nodal and Belinda. (Instagram.)

On the civil wedding, Silva announced that it would be held in Madrid, as he has always wanted Belinda, who has a lot of family in that part of the world.

Several years ago, long before Nodal came into her life, the interpreter assured that if she married, she would perform two weddings, one in Spain and the other in Mexico and everything seems to indicate that Nodal is willing to fulfill this wish.

With regard to the religious wedding, it is expected to be a much larger event that could take place in December of this year, according to the aforementioned communicator. The couple would be hoping that the pandemic allows a celebration to take place without so many sanitary restrictions.