Belinda and Nodal premiere their first duet “If we leave”

Belinda and Nodal premiere their first duet "If we are left"

Last Wednesday, one of the most anticipated news for fans of the singer Belinda who with Christian nodal They release a new duet: “Si nos deja”.

In recent days the romantic duet formed by the couple, Belinda and Christian Nodal have conquered social networks with their various displays of love, now they finally fulfill a dream of their followers by having them together in a new collaboration.

The theme “If we are left” brings together the two leading figures of music who will give voice to this theme for the new production that will soon arrive from Televisa.

It was just last June 2 when today’s future spouses shared the song’s promo on social networks, which was accompanied by the photograph that marked the marriage commitment between the “pop star“and Christian Nodal.

The new version of the “Nodeli” was quickly accepted by its followers who in a few minutes turned it into a trend and added thousands of reproductions.

Finally, the “Mexican actress of Spanish origin” and the “Sonoran” make the dream of their fans come true, who long ago asked to see them participate in a project together since their last collaboration in the reality show “La Voz”.

Likewise, both Belinda and Christian Nodal were happy about the launch of this song, which was published on the regional channel on YouTube.

It was just a week ago that the news of the engagement between the two beloved and acclaimed figures of music, Belinda and Christian Nodal, was released.

The author of “De los besos que te di te”, “Adiós amor”, among others, could not hide his emotion after the Spanish woman agreed to be his wife.

Immediately, fans began to make his publication viral, as did the media, a news that they had been waiting for several months and that finally arrives eight months after the couple began their torrid relationship.

Undoubtedly, the television actress is also excited and it was her brother, Nacho Peregrín, who revealed that he heard the great news in the voice of his own sister, the singer called him after the moment of having said yes to ” sonorense “

The politician and businessman, brother of Belinda Peregrín Schüll, revealed in a past interview that his sister was very happy and content, according to the details of the call. Although the news would undoubtedly catch everyone by surprise, he commented at the beginning of the interview.

It was a surprise I think not for everyone!

Although the news could be seen coming at any moment, “as I had already commented, he pointed out.

I see them very much in love and now with this news, he pointed out, in the same way he stated that so far there is no exact date and place for this union to be celebrated.

If there is something they possibly regret in the middle of the romantic delivery of the ring by the outstanding figures of the show, it was the fact that Belinda’s family was not present.

My sister spoke to me the same day that it happened and she told me that she was very happy, that they had gone to dinner at a restaurant that they had eaten, it seems to me, that Japanese food, that she did very well and well above all that she is happy, they are very in love and I applaud the truth. Commented.

He accepts Christian Nodal as his brother-in-law

Yes, of course, as long as I take care of my sister and treat her well and love and respect her, I will be unconditionally with him, Ignacio said.

Belinda Peregrín Schüll’s brother also commented on the absence of Mrs. Juana Moreno, her maternal grandmother who just a few months ago would have left this world after health complications.

A very important person and surely his presence will be particularly felt by the television actress, who professed great affection for the one so loved.