Belinda and María José teach El Sapito theme to participant | Instagram

Apparently one of the requirements that the singer Belinda, I could begin to request, is to know how to dance one of her most fam “songs.”The little toad“In this edition, it was together with María José who taught the steps to one of the contestants of the reality show” La Voz Kids “.

In the middle of the auditions of “La Voz Kids” Belinda and María José broke the ice and returned one of the moments something very funny for all the participants and judges of the broadcast, this after the “pop star“and his colleague will interact with one of the little talents to whom they showed the steps of the popular song.

The song is one to which the “Television star” She refers to her fame on the screen and later, it opened the doors to her in music, it was a moment in which she revived this stage after agreeing to a very special request from one of the small participants, to dance with her one of her songs favorites.

It may interest you Belinda’s boyfriend, Christian Nodal reveals new profession

It was Fatima who made it possible for Belinda to once again remember one of the stages in which she began her career in the industry, Belinda was so moved by the 9-year-old star that without making excuses she stood on stage and danced the steps of what was one of his most popular songs during his childhood.

Whatever you tell me, I will do for you, even that song, Belinda commented, provoking the laughter of María José, who took the initiative to support her colleague and accompanied her on stage with the minor.

At a young age, Fátima attended the La Voz Kids auditions, however, when she reached the end of her performance, her nerves were surely taking hold of her when she saw that none of the coaches turned her chair, unfortunately she could not join any of them Of the teams, however, the youngest would not retire without making one of her dreams come true, which directly involved “Beli”.

You may be interested Belinda reacts, they give a ring to Christian Nodal’s mother

After accessing, the interpreter of “Light without gravity” recalled the steps that made up the choreography of “El baile del Sapito”, a theme that was part of the telenovela “Complices al rescue” where the Spanish starred in the role of “Silvana” a 10 years old.

It should be said that Belinda Peregrín always refuses to relive the moments of this song, however, after the applicant requested this request as it is one of her favorite themes within those that make up her career, the recently returned to acting does not I hesitate for a moment to agree to dance with her.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Thus, it was how Belinda, Fatima and María José began to dance to the popular theme while they followed in the footsteps of today’s artist for more than 28 years, who later recalled verbatim the steps of the endearing choreography from when she was a child and preteen.

Undoubtedly, the new coaches of this reality show have managed to form a great team that works as one and particularly this first week of auditions they have shown that they form an excellent team of judges.

Even for Mau, Ricky and Camilo, sons and son-in-law of Ricardo Montaner, respectively, this is one of their first experiences in the swivel chair of the Mexican music reality show, however, they have been very empathetic and very affectionate with the participants.

It may interest you Look change! Camilo’s mustache and beard are removed

It has been this facet of the new coach, added to the sweetness of Belinda and María José, which provides a climate of greater confidence to the children who come pursuing one of their great dreams of starting in this career.