Belinda and María José, divas duel in La Voz Azteca. | PHOTO: SPECIAL

The new season of the most popular singing reality show has started, and the new coaches come with everything to demonstrate their talent, and turn one of their students into the winner. Belinda and María José, in a divas duel in La Voz Azteca, they wasted glamor and surprised everyone.

And it is that, in addition to his great talent, Belinda and María José They have something else in common, because they are both beautiful and, each with its own style, they fell in love with their rather fashionable outfits.

Divas duel

Firstly, the most beautiful Belinda He drew sighs with a youthful and colorful sporty outfit and urban style, which he accompanied with shiny stilettos and a curly hairstyle with shiny applications, just like his clothes.

For his part, María José made an impact with an elegant and dazzling silver suit with glitters, consisting of a jacket and pants, very low-cut and combined with the loose and very smooth mane, which highlighted its LOB cut.

However, later, they showed off their talent and beauty, when they went on stage to sing, wearing heart-stopping outfits. By his side, María José showed off showing her leg in a laminated mini dress Black with gold accents, long sleeves and shoulder pads.

While Belinda She wore an asymmetric Versace skirt, accompanied by a black turtleneck and long sleeves top, as well as platform sandals.

Without a doubt, a divas duel It only marks the beginning of a surprising catwalk, which, surely, we will have every week at each gala of the new season of La Voz Azteca, where Ricardo Montaner and Nodal also participate as coaches.

.