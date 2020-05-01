Belinda and her cutest video, was 4 years old | .

The beautiful singer and actress Belinda released a video on her Instagram account of when she was four years old to commemorate this Children’s Day.

Children’s Day is celebrated on April 30, and although many celebrities have shared their images or videos from when they were little Belinda He excelled a little more than everyone else.

It is a video a little longer than what has been shared in social networks, and although he does not speak, he was eating a delicious piece of bread, so the interpreter of “Let yourself go”.

“The best time of my life Summers in Spain with my grandmother. Those days when nothing bothered you, when you simply lived the moments without worrying about the future, when the simplest things made you happy. Tell me what is your best memory of the childhood, “Belinda shared.

In the video a Belinda little four-year-old girl wearing a dark blue dress with white flowers and a square neck dancing although there was no music, it is said that we carry the rhythm inside, eating, laughing and making some innocent movements, the interpreter of “Get out of my skin” evokes your happiness in the video clip.

Today Belinda is a successful singer although she is also a model and although she has already moved away from soap operas, she was also a prominent actress only who decided to dedicate herself more to singing, modeling came later.

“Te Vez Hermosa Beli Happy Children’s Day”, “How beautiful since I was little”, “Imposing fashion since I was little !!”, these were some of the comments that the singer received.

The most recent project I had was the one I was working on in the play “Today I can not get up” together with several personalities, he shares credits directly with Yahir, however due to the quarantine the functions had to stop.

