Belinda and Christian Nodal will launch a version of the classic bolero “Si nos nos deja”, by José Alfredo Jiménez

The long-awaited project is coming for the fans of Belinda and Christian Nodal, who in addition to sharing their love in one of the most mediatic relationships in the world of Spanish music, are now about to embark on a new artistic adventure together.

And it is that not only their love relationship that is about to turn one year unites them, but also their passion for music, an art in which both artists have excelled and that made them stars in Mexico and other countries.

Now it is precisely the music that will unite them even more, and although they had already sung together a couple of times as part of the La Voz program on TV Azteca when they both acted as coaches in the 2020 edition of the program, it is now known that they have already entered together to the studio to create a new theme.

The long-awaited musical collaboration between the so-called “couple of the moment” will be the theme of the next telenovela Si nos nos deja, Univisión production that seeks to retake a story of romance, but injecting current and avant-garde elements, just what the “Nodeli” will project. with your collaboration.

According to statements to People in Spanish magazine, both singers combined their talents to record a renewed version of the classic Mexican music, which has previously been sung by prominent figures of the stature of Luis Miguel.

The reason for choosing the couple to perform it was to give a contemporary touch not only to the classic bolero by Mexican composer José Alfredo Jiménez, but also to history, which will seek to reach a young audience. This is what Carlos Bardasano, executive producer of the project, said for the publication.