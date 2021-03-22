Belinda and Christian Nodal, toxic! Their relationship goes straight to failure, say specialists

With seven months of dating, Belinda and Christian Nodal could end badly if they do not support it in their own love, specialists say.

TEXT: MARÍA DE JESÚS CANDEDO

The romance of Belinda and Christian Nodal seems to be surrounded by coincidences that may not have been so authentic over time. According to sources consulted, the singer could have been interested in him for two years, but both had stable relationships that kept them busy.

Regarding him, they suggest that he is a shy person and that Belinda was obviously not indifferent to him; on the contrary, he was very respectful and did not even follow her on social media.

It might interest you: Belinda and Christian Nodal are labeled as unbearable!

LOVE STAMBLED THE SAFETY OF NODAL

At the 20th edition of the La Radio Awards, held on November 7, 2019, the unthinkable happened: a Belinda dressed in a red dress sang on stage with Horacio Palencia. That afternoon, in rehearsals, movements had always been marked on stage and never separated.

Suddenly, she changed everything on the fly and went down … Among the famous crowd, watching the live show of the song Love at first sight there was a man sitting in the front row with his prize in hands, looking at the floor and around, except the show. It was Nodal. Disciplined almost sickly, Belinda spotted him and hesitated to walk across the stage to get to the stairs and down while singing a solo.

He, lost, saw her since the singer was very close. She shook his hand, he reciprocated by staring at her and smiling, and the blue-eyed woman just turned, supported by Nodal’s arm, making the effort to live with an imposing woman who came to look for him. The rest was history … That day, the singer began to follow her through networks, and she reciprocated.

SUGGESTIVE COINCIDENCES ABOUND

It is known that the couple met in La Voz. What is little known is that she had an active role in the singer’s call for the project, since she expressed her opinion about the good idea it would be to have it there.

The rest is history and well known: they make public a relationship between hundreds of doubts that it was real, sometimes hand in hand with the injustice of not believing that someone as beautiful and unattainable as Belinda laid eyes on someone 10 years younger and with an unattractive physique.

A CONDITIONED RECONCILIATION

On August 14, 2020 they had their first love crisis, and yes, before a visible annoyance from boyfriends, Nodal deleted photos with her and stopped following her. Four days later everything was honey again, they followed each other again and shared more photos together, reaching almost 30 million views.

For 2021, as if it had been a strange Valentine’s gift, as of February 15, Christian Nodal began to make “adjustments” on his Instagram that none of the fans understood, since after following 186 people, among colleagues, family and some fan clubs, he eliminated everyone, including his mother, Cristy Nodal, and only follows one person: Belinda.

The singer, for her part, stayed the same, following around 180 people, whose number sometimes goes up or down depending apparently on Belinda’s mood.

For some fans it is clear that the elimination of Nodal’s friends could be due to a whim of Belinda, although they are rumors that the singer has passed by, without ever giving an explanation other than the love he feels for his girlfriend, with which He has been in a relationship for seven months.

SUBSCRIBE TO TVYNOVELAS AND ALL YOUR FAVORITE MAGAZINES!

It might interest you:

First Belinda and, now, Christian Nodal is also in mourning

Belinda and Christian Nodal are labeled as unbearable!