Belinda and Christian Nodal reveal private photo on Instagram

The famous romantic duet formed by the singer Belinda and Christian nodal They caused a stir again on social networks after sharing a photo that opens the doors of their privacy.

The postcard in which Belinda and their famous love appear together and for which the “belifans” went crazy after a famous fan page shared it and caused various reactions among which they pointed out, “they look very much in love.”

The girlfriend of Christian Nodal, who reappears on the screen every week during her participation in “La Voz Kids” in the 2021 edition starred on this occasion in a photograph in which she poses very affectionately next to Nodal, who rests her head on the Spanish woman’s shoulder.

The most beautiful couple. It can be read in the publication, which is accompanied by a white heart @belindapop @nodal

The photo of Belinda and Christian Nodal was shared by the singer himself on his Instagram account

Today Netflix actress, who collaborates in the series “Welcome to Eden” which is recorded in the mother country, where the interpreter of “Light without gravity” and the regional star now reside.

For several months, the leading figures of music have had a very special relationship and it was precisely on a very particular evening that both celebrated their eighth month together shortly after completing a year of relationship.

I love you upload these pics … whoever votes because they open their YouTube channel haha ​​and upload Nodeliaventuras … ‘Face in love’, ‘The love boys’, ‘How beautiful the two Beauty as a couple’, they pointed out some of the reactions .

The duo melts social networks in each of their appearances since their romance emerged on the forums of the last edition of the reality show “La Voz México” in 2020.

From that moment, the present and future of these two characters inside and outside of music is of public interest, everything they show or do on their social networks is important for all the millions of followers that both characters have.

It should be said that although the photograph clearly shows to have been edited with a special filter, it did not stop melting the hearts of its fans after the author of “Adiós Amor” also shared it on social networks.

Today, the couple steals hearts in each snapshot that is filtered through social networks or that they share themselves, many of their loyal fans have commented on how cute they look and highlight the complicity that exists between them.

They have even learned to face the criticism that their love bond has also brought, particularly Belinda Peregrín Schüll who in recent days has dealt with some comments to which she has responded forcefully.

Although for many “Beli” is someone who can reflect a lot of tenderness, some of the users on the network have not stopped when criticizing the image with which he has appeared in the broadcasts of the talent show.

In one of the past programs, the model led a strong controversy on social networks after the tribute she paid to Iron Maiden, by wearing an outfit that reflected her musical taste, that was how she demonstrated her admiration for the famous rock group.

The “La Voz Kids coach” in its 2021 edition, Belinda Peregrin, wore a look that consisted of two pigtails, a gold top, mid-thigh boots and a skirt with a print alluding to the heavy metal group, with the letters that they referred to the name of the British band.

Which made Belinda the target of various memes and comments to which the blue-eyed beauty did not hesitate to respond.

How beautiful my love, I wish you knew who Iron Maiden is.

