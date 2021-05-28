Belinda and Christian Nodal are getting married!

About to meet their first year of dating, Belinda Y Christian nodal They have announced that they are engaged. Through their social networks, the singer couple revealed that they will soon go through the altar. Just a few hours ago, the Ventaneando program (TV Azteca) had reported that the interpreter of Adiós amor had asked his beautiful girlfriend the big question, and that for the occasion he had reserved an exclusive place in Barcelona, ​​Spain, a city in the that ‘Beli’ is recording a Netflix series.

© @ lavoztvazteca There is a wedding! Belinda and Nodal announced their engagement

In her Instagram profile, the interpreter of In the Dark shared her joy, as well as a beautiful image of the great moment and wrote: “An image says more than a thousand words … The happiest woman in the world.” In the photograph that the singer published, you can see the spectacular ring with which Nodal asked her to marry him. It is a ring with a large emerald cut diamond.

© @ belindapop

Meanwhile, the proud Christian published in his account two photos of the right moment and commented: “Ladies and gentlemen … Belinda Peregrín Schull just made me the luckiest man in the world.💍”.

Although the future spouses did not give more details, Ventaneando indicated that the couple got engaged in the city of Barcelona, ​​in a restaurant called Salvaje, which belonged to the soccer player Lionel Messi. In order for the couple to have all the necessary privacy for such a special moment, the television hosts indicated that Nodal had the restaurant closed and that they would have charged him around 25 thousand euros.

It seems that Nodal would not have skimped on details, because according to some images shown by the television show, on the floor of the exclusive restaurant there were hundreds and hundreds of rose petals.

The couple met at the Radio Awards in November 2019. On that occasion, ‘Beli’ sang together with Horacio Palencia the song Love at first sight and what attracted the most attention was that he got off the stage to sing to Nodal. Months later, the singers met at La Voz Azteca, where they served as coaches and it was there that their friendship turned into a beautiful dating relationship.

© @ ventaneandounoThe ‘Nodeli’ are preparing a wedding!