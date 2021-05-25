Belinda and Christian Nodal are engaged: he accepted the ring and said yes



Christian Nodal and Belinda.

Photo: Hector Vivas / Getty Images for Spotify-Miguel Tovar / LatinContent via Getty Images / Getty Images

Christian nodal has shared the news through Instagram. “Ladies and gentlemen… Belinda Peregrín Schüll just made me the luckiest man in the world“, Said the interpreter of” They did not tell you wrong. ” The singer accepted the ring and said yes. Now many hope that the Spanish woman’s wedding will be as spectacular as that of Canelo Álvarez that took place this weekend.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer López enjoy each other in Miami and now A Rod releases a “cruel” message