Believing in the Principles of Science: A Matter of Faith?

The axioms o the principles of science that support itJust as the foundations do with a building, they are ideas that, according to some scientists, are simply accepted, believed in.

The principles of science

Questioning these principles is tantamount to challenging them, because these precepts simply believe it or not.

But doing so does not mean abandoning science or ceasing to believe in it, but rather opening the possibility for the construction of new knowledge.

Do the parallels cross?

Such is the case with mathematics. As the principle that dictates that two parallel lines never touch each other they are accepted as well.

This principle is the foundation of the great “building” called classical geometry.

To question it would be to get out of this building or, outright, build another, as it finally happened.

“There is a part in mathematics that has to be accepted, in which the principles are believed or not believed, and this has generated new areas of study. For example, when someone did not believe the axiom of the parallels of classical geometry, they generated another geometry ”, he says in an interview for Tec Review, Camilo Camhaji Garcia, mathematician from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

The Russian mathematician who challenged Euclid

Camhaji García refers to what was done in the 20th century by Nikolai Lobachevsky, Russian mathematician, who denied the classical principle of parallels, formalized by Euclid, a Greek mathematician of the 4th century BC

This led to another geometry in which it is stated that the parallels do touch, which is contrary to common sense.

“Denying something that has been believed for more than 2,500 years is not easy. The idea that the parallels were never going to touch was something that was from the very foundations of the egyptian cultures or Mesopotamian of antiquity ”, affirms this UNAM expert.

Indeed, it seems far-fetched think that two parallels touch. How is this possible?

The answer is based on changing the space, from flat to curved, according to Camhaji García.

This is how on Earth the meridians, parallel to each other, intersect at the poles.

This is impossible if only a flat space is considered, as the mathematicians of old did.

There are always loose ends

One of the greatest geniuses of the 20th century was Kurt Gödel, Austrian mathematician, who showed that the axioms of mathematics they will always generate an incomplete theory.

That is, Gödel considered that they will always remain loose ends as a result of those principles that were simply accepted as true.

“It must be believed that the chosen axioms are not contradictory; that is to say, that they are not going to maintain that a thing is and is not at the same time. Once in place, they will generate a theory, although incomplete, according to Gödel. At the end of the day, in the axioms of a mathematical theory put faith”, Assures Camhaji García.

However, someone could say that the axioms of the parallels, whether the classical version or the Lobachevski version, are not a matter of faith, because they are seen in the world and even serve to build the rails of a railway or calculate the time in any city on the planet. Given this, the UNAM mathematician responds:

“These are particular cases, the axioms must work for all cases, but no matter how many particular cases you see, you will never prove all of them, because they are infinite. It is also like the axiom of commutativity (The order of the factors does not alter the product), it can be verified for some numbers with a pencil and notebook, but it will not be possible to prove it for all the numbers ”.

As deep as logic

Now, just as you can dig under the foundation of a building, you can also delve beyond the axioms of mathematics and get to logic, keep digging, and then get to the point. tautology, the incontrovertible basis of absolutely all human thought, according to Camhaji García.

The most famous tautology in the world is “To be or not to be, that is the question”, Said by Hamlet, a character created by William Shakespeare, the greatest British playwright of all time.

There is clearly the universal, indisputable truth that Is it or is not it. There’s no more. This is just so. It is a dogma, a term of Greek origin synonymous with principle.

“A tautology is always true and is not questionable, but it doesn’t say anything concrete about the world. For example, the tautology “it rains or it does not rain” (equivalent to “to be or not to be”) does not say the conditions in which the world is, does not say why it rains nor does it say if you have to carry an umbrella if it rains or wear shorts if It doesn’t rain, it simply says it is raining or not raining. It is always true, if you believe in this it is true and if you do not believe it, it is also true ”, asserts Camhaji García.

Other famous tautologies are “being is” or “not being is not.” Or how about this other: “everything that is missing is missing“. According to linguistics, this last tautology would be a pleonasm, although it is valid when one wants to give an emphatic (universally true) meaning to the discourse.

The dogmas of physics

Without having to go to such deep levels of knowledge, in physics there are also authentic beliefs that keep it standing.

An example is the principle of causality in the universe, which is simply accepted and if it is not accepted, it is out of physics; “excommunicated!” it would be said in religious terms.

In an interview for Tec Review, Fernando Angeles Uribe, coordinator of the Control and Electronics Workshop, of the Faculty of Sciences, UNAM, explains it as follows:

“The principle that every effect comes from a cause (principle of causality) is held as a belief. Here comes the inductive method that what is observed so many times is presumed to always be true, throughout the universe; it is an assumption of physics that can be called an act of faith ”.

Other claims of this scientific “faith”, according to Ángeles Uribe, are that the universe had to have arisen at some point or that everything in the universe could finally be explained in a rational way.

They are useful, fruitful axioms of science that prompt physicists to continue their investigations.

“If not, why would we do science? So far they are the best principles we have ”, he concludes.