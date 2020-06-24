Netflix has released the first trailer and also a first poster for ‘Beyond the Moon‘(Over the Moon), a film directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker and animator Glen Keane (‘ Dear Basketball ‘) along with also Oscar-winning John Kahrs (‘ Paperman ‘) whose world premiere will reach the streaming platform on next autumn.

This musical adventure on how to move forward, embrace the unexpected and the power of imagination centers on an intelligent, determined and science-loving girl who builds a rocket to travel to the Moon and demonstrate the existence of a legendary goddess. During your search, discover a land full of fantastic creatures.

Produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou, the film features the original voices of Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Ruthie Ann Miles, Sandra Oh, Robert G. Chiu, Margaret Cho, and Kimiko Glenn. It is a production of Netflix and Pearl Studio (‘Abominable’).

