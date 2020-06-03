BBC One, Heyday Television and NBCUniversal International Studios have announced that ‘The Capture’ have a second season that in Spain will be distributed again by Starzplay.

Its now first (and remarkable) season was a great success in its linear broadcast on BBC One, achieving an average audience of 7.7 million viewers, which also increased with each new episode. In turn, the series became the most watched 2019 premiere on BBC iPlayer, with more than 22 million views to date.

Holliday Grainger will once again lead his cast, portraying Rachel Carey, while series creator Ben Chanan will once again lead the creative team in addition to serving as screenwriter and director for his six new episodes.

‘The Capture’ it is, according to the official version, “a six-part surveillance thriller that explores a troubled world of fake news and the extraordinary capabilities of the intelligence services.”

In the “post-truth era”, can we really believe what we see? By revoking Private Shaun Emery’s (Callum Turner) sentence for murder due to faulty video evidence, he resumes his life as a free man with his young daughter. But when incriminating security camera footage from a night in London comes to light shortly thereafter, his life takes a shocking turn, and he must fight for his freedom once again.

Shaun’s case is assigned to Inspector Rachel Carey (Grainger), who soon realizes that the truth may be a matter of perspective: Should she trust Shaun Emery?

The series, which Starzplay premiered in our country on January 2 (and whose criticism you can read here), has the executive production of David Heyman, Rosie Alison and Tom Winchester for Heyday Television, Tom Coan for NBCUniversal International Studios, and Ben Irving for BBC One.

Although the BBC has not yet advanced any plot details, it has confirmed that this new season will unfold from the shocking ending of the previous one: With Carey joining forces with the dark team that he had previously tried to publicly expose.

