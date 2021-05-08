‘Belgravia’ – As if there was no tomorrow

From the creator of ‘Downton Abbey’. This is how ‘Belgravia’ is presented, without it being necessary to say much more to give us an idea of ​​the possibilities of what an echo could well be. An echo made up of six episodes, the first one a preamble to the other five and that increase as the cards on the table are raised, something that always represents an argument in favor of any series.

In this case, and of course, a genuinely British series. A series that already from the outside refers us to the most classic, typical and typical idea that we can have of what a British series would be, let alone once we are inside. The idea of ​​a series of times around the intrigues and scandals of 19th century British high society, where lies and secrets are kept under lock and key with serene discretion.

We already know more or less what there is: A serious, refined and very elegant world based on appearances that are sustained, in equal parts, by malice and innocence. ‘Belgravia’ does not break any mold and adheres to this image with the usual sobriety and good lyrics, in the wake of productions such as, of course, the aforementioned ‘Downton Abbey’ and that it is not that they were necessarily better, but earlier.

It is the good and the bad of a series like ‘Belgravia’: That, in essence, we know what there is. And what there is not to disappoint those who will find in it what they are undoubtedly looking for: Another series of times of immaculate appearance and impeccable virtue. Now, it is still, in turn, a representation as remarkable as any other of this classic, typical and typical image of what would be what should be.

‘Belgravia’ is a good British series of the time, plus, it is to the same extent that we hope it is. Notwithstanding the satisfaction it provides, it does not have, or does not have a truly differential value that allows it to stand out as a prominent member of television high society, and it is unlikely that the next Julian Fellowes will be introduced as “creator of ‘Belgravia ‘”, neither for better nor for worse.

Six hours that we will enjoy as much as if there were no tomorrow.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



