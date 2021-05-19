Belgium will vaccinate its selection for the Eurocup

05/19/2021 at 4:53 PM CEST

EFE

The Belgian health authorities agreed on Wednesday that the players and the technical team of the national soccer team are vaccinated for the European Championship even if they are not in the priority age groups.

“We are very happy with the government’s decision to vaccinate the ‘Red Devils’ before the European Championship begins. It is very important, given the role we want to play in the championship “said the Federation on the social network Twitter.

The health decision is similar to the one Belgium made in April on its Olympians.

The 26 players called up for the tournament, Spanish coach Roberto Martínez and the technical team will be vaccinated between May 31, the day they are concentrated south of Brussels, and June 2, the eve of a friendly in the Belgian capital against Greece.

The Belgian national team will travel to St. Petersburg on June 11 to meet Russia the next day.

“It seems logical to me, the objective is that the organism reacts to the vaccine and therefore activates the immune system. Science says that in the first days there is the possibility of having a fever or some reaction. You can have a decrease in performance for several days “The medical manager of the selection, Philippe Rosier, told the public radio television RTBF.