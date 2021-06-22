Belgium will travel to Seville on Saturday for the round of 16

06/22/2021 at 5:06 PM CEST

.

The Belgian football federation announced on Tuesday that its national team will travel to Seville on Saturday to play the round of 16 match of the European Championship on Sunday, against a rival yet to be defined.

The Red Devils, top finishers in Group B with three wins over Russia (3-0), Denmark (2-1) and Finland (2-0), they will fly from Brussels and land in Seville on Saturday at 12:55 local time, the Federation said in a statement.

They will offer a press conference in La Cartuja at 5:45 p.m. in which the Belgium coach, the Spaniard, will appear Robert Martinez, and a player yet to be determined, and then the group will train at 6.30 pm, with the first 15 minutes of practice open to the press.

On Sunday at 9:00 p.m., Belgium will play the round of 16 against the third-placed group D, E or F, which would be Swiss, who has already played all three of their matches, or Spain or Portugal, virtually third in groups E and F, respectively.

After the game, the Belgian team will return to Brussels on Monday, leaving Seville at 11.00 local time.