Belgium vs Portugal: Schedule, where to watch and probable line-up of the round of 16 of the European Championship

The round of 16 of Euro 2021 will start this Saturday with some exciting matches but it will be this Sunday the 27th when the Belgian National Team will face the current champion, the Portuguese National Team. A game that you can watch from 2:00 PM Central Mexico time.

Portugal, champion of the tournament, seeks to lift the Cup again in this edition, however, for this, it must defeat one of the favorite teams, Belgium.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Elettra Lamborghini, the hottest photos of the Italian

Belgium has had great performances in recent years, even taking third Place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, so they are looking to surpass this achievement and take the Eurocup home.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports, starting at 2:00 PM: Central Mexico Time, this coming Sunday, June 27.

Probable lineups:

Belgium:

E. Hazard Lukaku De Bruyne T. Hazard Tielemans Witsel Meunier Vertonghen Vermaelen Alderweireld Courtois

Portugal:

Jota Ronaldo Bernardo Silva Pereira Moutinho Sanches Guerreiro Pepe Dias N. Semedo Rui Patrício

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content