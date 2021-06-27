Belgium vs Portugal: Lineup for the round of 16 match of the European Championship

The round of 16 of Euro 2021 continue their activity this Sunday with Portugal’s match against Belgium, a match that promises to be one of the best in the tournament and an ‘early’ final.

Portugal, champion of the tournament, seeks to lift the Cup again in this edition, however, for this, it must defeat one of the favorite teams, Belgium.

Both teams will come out with their maximum power, since they only have 90 minutes to be able to aspire to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Lineups:

Belgium: 1 Courtois (PO) 2 Alderweireld 3 Vermaelen 5 Vertonghen 6 Witsel 7 De Bruyne 8 Tielemans 9 Lukaku 10 E. Hazard (C) 15 Meunier 16 T. Hazard Portugal: 1 Rui Patrício (PO) 3 Pepe 4 Rúben Dias 5 Guerreiro 7 Ronaldo (C) 8 João Moutinho 10 Bernardo Silva 16 Renato Sanches 20 Dalot 21 Diogo Jota 26 João Palhinha

