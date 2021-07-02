Belgium vs Italy: Goal by Nicollò Barella in the Euro 2021 match (VIDEO)

The National Teams of Italy and Belgium They are measured in the UEFA Euro Cup of Nations quarterfinals and in the Allianz Arena, the first goal of the match has already fallen for Azzurri, thanks to Nicollò Barella who beat Courois 1-0 at minute 31.

After a bad start from Belgium, the Italians recovered the ball and it was Barella who with a cross shot, sent the ball to the back of the goal.

With this goal, the Italian National Team goes ahead and approaches the semifinals of the Eurocup, in case Belgium does not react.

With this goal, Barella scored his first goal in the current European Championship and in an important instance for the Italian team.