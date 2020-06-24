Belgium Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès.

Brussels.- Belgium announced this Wednesday a new update of the rules for the descalced Among which stands out that it will not be compulsory to carry mask, not even in stores, and that the « bubble » with which each household can have physical contact each week increases from 10 to 15 individuals.

The Prime Minister, Sophie Wilmès, he specified after a meeting of the National Security Council (CNS), which pilots the lack of confidence in BelgiumThat agency reserves the possibility of imposing such protective equipment in the event of an outbreak of the epidemic.

« It is clear that if the epidemic were to resume, use a mask In crowded public places it could be mandatory, « said the head of government.

In Belgium, a country of 11.4 million inhabitants that accumulates 9,772 deaths from COVID-19 out of 60,898 positives, the use of masks had recently sparked debate, which the municipalities and the federal government have recently begun to distribute to citizens.

The CNS also announced other rules, such as the theoretical obligation to make the purchase alone or the limitation of positions in open-air markets.

POOLS, THEATERS AND CASINOS

The National Security Council also decided to allow as of July 1 that the maximum capacity of leisure centers, swimming pools, theaters, casinos or party rooms is 50 people, provided that sanitary protocols such as distancing are respected physical.

« Bring mask It is still highly recommended, « Wilmès said about these activities, adding that the discotheques and the like will continue to be closed.

DEMONSTRATIONS, STREET PARTIES and SPORTS

The Prime Minister began her speech with a few words of disapproval about the various unauthorized mass parties on public roads that have taken place in Belgium last weekend, with videos that have gone viral on social networks.

« It is a mistake. The virus is not harmless, not even for young adults (…). We are not yet protected from a flare-up (…). Think about your health and that of others, » said Wilmès .

The head of the federal Executive announced that in July only « specific » concentrations of a maximum of 200 people will be allowed in closed spaces and 400 people outdoors, which also includes the demonstrations.

And in August it will go from 400 people indoors and to 800 people in open environments.

The prime minister suggested, without further details, that large sports competitions could request exceptions to these concentrations with the public and that « it will be the subject of an in-depth analysis. »

BACK TO SCHOOL and GOLDEN RULES

The resumption of the school year after the summer will depend on the regions and not on the federal government, added Wilmès, who summarized a series of « golden rules » of general behavior: « Respect the sanitary rules, favor outdoor activities, take measures of caution when in contact with people from risk groups and respect the safety distances. «

Finally, the National Holiday of Belgium July 21 will also be a tribute to the victims of COVID-19.