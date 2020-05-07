The Belgian government has announced that all sports activities in the country are prohibited until last July 31. In this way, the decision of the assembly of the teams of the Jupiter Pro League, the league will be officially terminated, and thus the uefa sanction.

The Belgian football league will thus join the European leagues that have ended the season, along with the Eredivisie and the Ligue 1. UEFA had threatened to leave clubs in the countries where that decision was made without European competition. However, one of the clauses that allows to suspend the campaign without receiving sanction is from a government order.

On May 15, the Jupiter Pro League general assembly must meet again, in what is expected to be the official confirmation. From the leadership of the competition, it has been commented: “The leadership of the Pro League and the working group to examine the sporting and financial consequences linked to the coronavirus crisis will take into account the decision of the National Security Council in their work” .

On April 2, the board of directors of the Pro League recommended to the assembly to end the season, declare the current leaders in the first and second classifications champions and that no club descend from the category, but the final decision had been postponed at the expense of guidance from the authorities.

Under that proposal, the Witches, leader with 70 points in 29 games, would have direct access to the Champions League and the Ghent, second classified with 55 points, would dispute the preliminary phase for the maximum continental club competition. For his part, the Charleroi, the Antwerp and the Liege Standard They would then play the preliminary tournaments of the Europa League.

