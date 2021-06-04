Belgium stalls against Greece

06/03/2021

On at 23:00 CEST

Belgium stumble in the first friendly preparatory to the Eurocup. Although neither De Bruyne nor Eden Hazard were there, recovering to reach the European Championship as soon as possible, those of Robert Martínez did not go beyond the one draw against Greece, combined that will not even play that national team competition.

BEL

GRE

Belgium

Mignolet (Sels, 90 ‘); Alderweireld (Tielemans, 82 ‘), Denayer, Boyata; Meunier, Dendoncker, Praet, Hazard; Doku (Mertens, 46 ‘), Lukaku (Batshuayi, 46’), Carrasco (Trossard, 74 ‘).

Greece

Vlachodimos; Androutsos, Papadopoulos, Tzavellas, Tsimikas (Koutris, 60 ‘); Galanopoulos (Siopis, 69 ‘), Bouchalakis (Zeca, 69’); Masouras, Bakasetas (Mantalos, 80 ‘), Giannoulis; Pavlidis (Pelkas, 60 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.20 Hazard. 1-1 M.66 Tzavellas.

Incidents

Match played at the King Baudouin Stadium.

The Hellenic ensemble was not for nonsense. It was a friendly and a priori was not a favorite, but he jumped to play one of the greats in Europe face to face. In fact, his was the first time, with a shot from Masouras that Mignolet rejected. Belgium woke up, that if it weren’t for Vlachodimos, the visiting goalkeeper, they would have gone ahead soon, but he became great and deprived Lukaku’s goal. He could do nothing, yes, in minute 20. Thorgan Hazard combined perfectly with Yannick Carrasco, and the Dortmund player, first, sent the ball to the back of the net.

The team led by Robert Martínez was relaxed after the break and the Greeks put one more march to take control of the game. They began to prowl the area of ​​the ‘red devils’ and equalized the contest thanks to Tzavellas, who took advantage of a rebound from the post to hole out. The Belgian team cannot be happy, even knowing that it was a mere friendly match.