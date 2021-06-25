Belgium, slightly favorite over Portugal for the eighth of the Euro according to the odds

06/25/2021 at 9:24 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

To date, even despite only having passed its first stage, the Euro 2020 it has left us with a series of heart-stopping confrontations. However, with the culmination of the group stage and the start of direct eliminations, the duels are shaping up to be more exciting than ever, just as the yearned for is expected to be. Belgium – Portugal.

In this sense, the Belgians and the Portuguese will star – together with Germany and England – in the most close and striking round of 16 match, and of which the Red Devils will be presented as the favorites to win the contest. Specifically, bookmakers pay their win at 2.45, while the conquest of those of Fernando Santos is valued at 3.1 Y a tie at 3.2, so the differences are small.

However, Belgium’s candidacy corresponds more to its modern performance than to a historical consideration since, in these terms, the situation is rather adverse: have not achieved a victory over Portugal since 1989. Even so, it is inevitable to recognize that It is one of the few squads that has prevailed in all its matches of the current edition, so his favoritism remains in the face of his dispute this Sunday June 27.