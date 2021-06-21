Belgium signs a perfect group stage in the Euro

ST. PETERSBURG.

The Belgium’s team closed the group stage of Euro 2020 with a quiet 2-0 win over Finland and reached the round of 16 as leader of his B Group and full of triumphs, this Monday in Saint Petersburg.

The scoreboard did not open until minute 74, when the Finnish goalkeeper, Lukas Hradecky, scored an own goal after a header from Belgian center-back Thomas Vermaelen. The front Romelu Lukaku was in charge of scoring the second goal to pass from Kevin de Bruyne (81).

It is Lukaku’s third goal in this European Championship, the one most tied with Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Patrik schick (Czech Republic) and Georginio Wijnaldum (Holland).

With the 2-0 of the Belgians, and the 4-1 of Denmark over Russia this Monday at the same time, Belgium finishes leading Group B with nine points.

The other three members of the group tied at three points. Denmark was finally second and therefore is already classified in the eighth. It is followed by Finland, who will have to wait to see if it is in the top four third, while Russia, last, is eliminated.

The This Monday’s results in Group B led to the automatic classification of other teams for the second round. Thus, in addition to Belgians and Danes, they have already assured their presence in the qualifying rounds. France, Switzerland, Sweden, Czech Republic and England.

