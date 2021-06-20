Belgium seeks plenary session against hungry Finland

06/20/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

Belgium will look for the full of victories, the only team that can achieve it together with Italy and the Netherlands, before a hungry Finland, which still has qualification options in its first European Cup of Nations. Being first in Group B is not trivial, since that influences not only the rivals that the “red devils & rdquor; they will be found in the crossings, but also in the displacements, longer if it is second.

In case there was any doubt, Roberto Martinez he will put his gala team on the line. He already said it after the victory against Denmark: they will play from the start Kevin De Bruyne Y Eden Hazard. There will also be no rest for Lukaku. The City’s man needs minutes to reach the round of 16 in shape, although against the Danes he showed that he is fully recovered. He jumped onto the field, changed the game and scored the winning goal. Without him on the field, the Belgians would not have come back.

Will also return Witsel, which will replace Dendoncker, starter in the first two games. The Borussia midfielder, who has been out of play since January with an ankle injury, is one of the coach’s favorites. In the center of defense there will also be variations. Veteran Vermaelen, who play in Japan, will start, probably instead of Vertonghen.

Play like never before and lose like always. That is the feeling that the Finns had after losing by the minimum against Russia. They beat the Danes undeservedly, but they did win a bigger prize against the Slavs. They defended well and attacked much better than in the first match. To be more successful Pukki Y Pohjanpalo, who had a goal disallowed for a tight offside, another rooster would sing.

The Finnish coach, Marrku kanerva, made it clear: “It is the most important game in the history of Finnish football & rdquor ;, he said today at a press conference. Belgian defenders are not characterized by their speed and the Finns will try to find their back. To do this, the coach must introduce more dynamite.

“We want to qualify for the round of 16 and make the Finns proud. Playing the Euro is the best moment of our careers. We don’t want the dream to end & rdquor ;, he stated Uronen. It is not enough for the Finns to lose with dignity in the third match of their debut in a European Championship. Three points may not be enough to be one of the four best third places, even more so when the Russians are worth it with a draw in Copenhagen if the Scandinavians do not defeat the Belgians.

Probable lineups:

Finland: Hradecky; Tovio, Arajuuri, O’Shaughnessy; Raitala, Uronen, Lod, Kauko, Kamara; Pohjanpalo and Pukki.

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Denayer, Vermaelen; Meunier, De Bruyne, Witsel, Carrasco; Mertens, Lukaku and Eden Hazard.

Referee: Happy Brych (GER).

Stadium: Krestovski (Saint Petersburg).

Hour: 22:00 local time (19:00 GMT).