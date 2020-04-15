The race is scheduled for August 30 at Spa-Francorchamps

The quarantine has been extended in the European country until at least May 3

Formula 1 has already canceled one GP and has postponed another eight from 2020 due to the coronavirus. Now the situation is further complicated. After the appointment in France was aired by the ban on crowds until July, now it is the race in Belgium that is in danger of not being disputed.

The Belgian authorities have made the decision not to allow events that involve a large crowd of people until at least August 31. This would include concerts or holding sporting events. The F1 GP is scheduled for Sunday, August 30, which is within the ban period.

In addition, Belgium has extended the confinement until May 3, although some measures are expected to be relaxed. For example, DIY stores or garden centers may be opened to the public. As of today, the country has 33,573 registered cases and 4,440 deaths.

Sophie Wilmès, Prime Minister, explained that the measures are aimed at ending the expansion of the coronavirus in the territory. However, it has highlighted the uncertainty surrounding this situation and the impossibility of establishing a date for a return to normality.

“Today nobody can say when we will have a normal life again. There is still a long way to go and it is covered with stones and full of holes. However, the prospect of a better future is within our reach,” he said in collected statements. by the Belgian portal VRT.

If there are no changes during the months that remain until the scheduled date for the Belgian GP, ​​the only option to compete would be to celebrate the entire weekend behind closed doors. In this way, the movement of fans to Spa would be avoided, but not that of all Formula 1 personnel and the media.

