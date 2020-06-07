Brussels, Jun 7 . .- Belgium has announced new measures to support the economy against the impact of the coronavirus, which include lowering the VAT of the Horeca sector (hotels, restaurants, cafes) to 6% and aid of 300 euros to citizens to support consumption in affected sectors, such as restaurants or culture.

The package of measures was approved late on Saturday, with the support of the ten parties that support the special powers of the federal government during the crisis.

In addition, the beneficiaries of social aid will receive a supplement of 50 euros per month for six months and temporary unemployment due to force majeure due to the virus will last until August 31, with the possibility of extending it until December 31 for some sectors in particular difficulty.

The amount of unemployment benefits will also be maintained for a time, instead of gradually decreasing over the months, as usually happens, and all measures to help artists will continue.

On Monday, bars, restaurants and hotels may reopen in Belgium under strict sanitary conditions.

The lowering of VAT in this sector will continue until the end of the year in all industries, except for alcoholic beverages.

Currently a VAT of 21 or 12% is applied, depending on the type of food served.

The objective is to improve the financial situation of the establishments without causing a drop in prices.

On the other hand, the 300 euros to boost consumption in sectors in difficulties (catering, culture) will be delivered by companies, which will be able to deduct them in full.

Finally, each resident in Belgium will be able to benefit from a 10-trip Rail Pass from the national railway company (SNCB) valid between July 1 and December 31, 2020.

.