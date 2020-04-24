The first step will be taken on May 4 when health services can open, as well as the first businesses that do not require direct contact with the client.

Belgium prepares to reopen all retail stores starting May 11 if there are no changes in the descent of the contagion curve of the coronavirus by then, announced this Friday the Prime Minister, Sophie Wilmès, who announced that since May 4 the use of a mask will be mandatory on public transport.

Wilmès appeared at a press conference in Brussels after a meeting of more than five hours of the National Security Council, to agree with the regional and local authorities on the phases of the exit strategy.

The first step will be taken on May 4 when they can open the first businesses that do not require direct contact with the client and the health services also begin to resume the normal consultation rhythm. However, schools will remain closed and confinement will remain mandatory.

The opening of fabric and haberdashery stores will also be allowed in the first week of May. to make it easier for the population to acquire the necessary material to manufacture their own masks, called “comfort” ones, said Wilmès.

With the first phase of release from confinement the use of masks becomes “strongly recommended” and it will be mandatory from May 4 for those over twelve years of age on public transport.

The objective is to reduce the risk of contagion, so the authorities will validate any “protection” that covers the mouth and nose, although the federal government will work so that “every citizen receives at least one cloth protection and two filters.”

On May 18 there will be a second phase in which the museums will be able to resume visits, which are currently restricted, and small family or friends gatherings could be held at home, provided that it is limited to a maximum of ten people and that they are always the same in the following meetings.

Students in some elementary and secondary grades will also retake classes, but preschool and nursery schools will continue to be suspended. The reopening centers must take measures so that there are not more than ten students per class and schedule staggered schedules to avoid crowds.

The last phase detailed by the Prime Minister is on June 8, although this date is indicative and will depend on the health evolution. If the progression of the virus continues to decline, restaurants will be allowed to resume their activity, with restrictions, although bars, cafes and clubs will continue to be closed.

Wilmès has kept the question of the holiday period unknown and said that until the end of May, the authorities and experts will not make decisions on the reopening of the border to allow trips abroad or the celebration of camps and other activities.

In any case, Wilmès stressed that the exit from the confinement will be “progressive”, designed in stages whose schedule is indicative because it may vary if the epidemiological situation varies. The objective of the authorities is to control the evolution of the pandemic and adjust the stages to this situation.

“It is an evolutionary process. Some of the measures will be adapted depending on the progress of the virus. We can never exclude backing down if the virus gains ground, “warned the prime minister.

