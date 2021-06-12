Belgium is favored over Russia

06/11/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

Today, with the beginning of the Eurocup, soccer fans will enjoy a whole month of multiple matches between national teams. Thus, a large number of interesting disputes will unfold, among which we must include the close encounter of Belgium with Russia.

In this sense, the combination of Roberto Martinez is, according to the bookmakers, the biggest candidate to get the three points, being that your win is paid at 1.75. Instead, the conquest by the squad of Stanislav Cherchesov is listed at 5.0 Y, In case of a tie, the result is valued at 3.6.

Alluding to this, it is imperative to emphasize that the Belgians have never lost to the Russians in official matches– Throughout their seven clashes, the first in 1996 and the last in 2019, they have obtained two draws and five victories. The most recent, in addition, date from the classifications towards the continental competition that brings us together here, prevailing with results of 4-1 and 3-1 consecutively.

Thus, a victory of Belgium on Russia, but this will not be determined until their respective 90 minutes are played this next Saturday June 12.