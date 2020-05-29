By Clement Rossignol and Christian Levaux

AMBER, 29 May (.) – Belgium has deployed robots that speak more than 53 languages, detect fever and determine if people are wearing masks correctly, as a first line of control in hospitals and stores.

People arriving at the University Hospital of Antwerp from Tuesday will answer questions online or at an interactive kiosk. The robot will scan a QR code, review your responses, check your temperature, and determine if you are wearing the mask correctly.

Fabrice Goffin, CEO of Belgium-based Zorabots, said his robots have been in hospitals, residences and hotels since 2013, but have now found a new role. The robots will not test for COVID-19, but could provide useful signals.

“The great advantage of this robot over a fixed terminal is that the robot can move, can go to people, can speak to people and speak in their native language. It speaks more than 53 languages,” Goffin told . TV. .

The hospital typically welcomes 2,000 patients a day and is set to begin readmitting visitors next week, as life in Belgium returns to relative normal after being confined by the coronavirus.

As Jan Bussels, who developed the software and interface, explained, the robot was designed to help with repetitive work and allow overburdened medical personnel to focus on their primary task, such as providing care. The robot is also capable of learning on the job, he added.

The robots, which usually cost 30,000 euros ($ 33,357), have also been sold to clinics in France, the Netherlands, the United States and Rwanda. (Report by Philip Blenkinsop; edited in Spanish by Tomás Cobos and Javier Leira)