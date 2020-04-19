One of the most important players for Real Madrid and Belgium, midfielder Eden Hazard is very close to his full recovery from surgery on his right ankle earlier this month in Dallas, United States. Who revealed the information this Sunday was the Spanish Roberto Martínez, coach of the Belgian team.

“Eden (Hazard) is fine. There were no complications and in a few days he will be able to run again. He will come back stronger than he was,” explained the coach, in an interview with the Belgian TV channel VTM News, who highlighted the “great luck” of the player when he was operated on shortly before the stoppage of football in Europe due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

“Everything went well with the surgery and you are waiting for everything to go well in the next four or five weeks without any complications. And none happened,” said Roberto Martínez, who did not give a definite deadline for Eden Hazard’s return.

The 29-year-old Belgian midfielder was injured in Real Madrid’s defeat by Levante in Valencia for the Spanish Championship at the end of February. At the time, he had just returned to the Madrid club after spending three months out due to a muscle injury.

Eden Hazard was bought by Real Madrid from Chelsea in June last year for around 100 million euros (R $ 567 million at the current price). Idol of the English team, the midfielder arrived with many expectations at the Spanish club. However, so far, he has played in only 15 games and scored only one goal and made three assists.

FUTURE

In the same interview, Roberto Martínez acknowledged that he does not fear for his future, although his contract with the Belgium team will end on June 30. “Everything is stopped and we are reaching the deadline. It is not something important now. I still intend to play many tournaments with Belgium,” added the coach.

