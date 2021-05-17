Belgium calls Hazard, Courtois and Carrasco for the Euro

05/17/2021 at 12:42 PM CEST

EFE

The Belgium coach, Roberto Martinez, announced this Monday the list of its 26 players called up for the Eurocup, in which they appear Eden Hazard Y Thibaut Courtois, both from Real Madrid, Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid), Romelu lukaku (Inter Milan) and Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City).

Belgium will face in group B against Russia, Finland and Denmark and will play the group stage at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, in an atypical European Championship held in 12 cities across the continent to be held between 11 June and July 11.

The “Red Devils” will start against Russia on June 12, but beforehand, to prepare for the tournament, the Belgians will meet in friendlies against Greece (June 3) and Croatia (June 6), both at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels.