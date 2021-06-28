Belgium, bronze medal in the Eurobasket

06/27/2021

19:59 CEST

.

Belgium climbed to the bottom drawer of the podium to hang their second bronze medal in a European, four years later, after beating Belarus by 69-77, in the Women’s Eurobasket that takes place in Valencia.

The Belgian team thus repeats the feat achieved in the same tournament during 2017, hanging the second medal in its history with the absolute basketball, and reaffirming its positive process as one of the strongest casts on the continent.

Belgium dominated the game from start to finish, giving the impression of great superiority and that it was not used thoroughly. Emma Meesserman reigned with 21 points, 10 rebounds and a PIR of 32.

Their good performance embittered the work of the Belarusians, who with the semifinals achieved their most advanced instance ever achieved in these tournaments, but their lack of success (5/14 of Papova, his figure) ended up leaving them with the fourth place.