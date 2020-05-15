Belgium is the third country in Europe to declare the end of its national championship amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus – previously it was Holland and France. This Friday, a videoconference meeting of the General Assembly of Real Belgian Football Association confirmed the decision made last month by the Jupiler Pro League, which organizes the tournaments in the country, and confirmed the title for Brugge.

In Belgium, the regulation is different from the major leagues in Europe. After 29 rounds, Brugge was in the lead with 25 points more (70-45) than Gent, the runner-up. There was only one journey left to complete the first phase of the competition. Then the top six would go on to a playoff to determine the champions and clubs with slots in the Champions League and the Europa League.

Thus, Brugge and Gent are qualified for the Champions League – the first straight for the group stage and second for the playoff – Charleroi guaranteed a place in the group stage of the Europa League and Royal Antwerp and Standard Liège will play the preliminary stages of this competition. For the second year in a row, Anderlecht, Belgium’s most traditional club, will be out of European tournaments for finishing in eighth place.

Across the leaderboard, Waasland-Beveren, with 20 points, was the only relegated to the second division. To decree the team that will rise, the final playoff match between Beerschot and Leuven will still be played, without a set date. On the way, the first won 1-0 and has the advantage. If the game cannot be played until the beginning of the next season, Westerlo, who obtained the most points in the first phase, will be the promoted team.

With the title, Brugge reached his 16th in history and follows behind Anderlecht, who is the country’s biggest champion with 34 on his resume.

