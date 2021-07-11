Belgian woman who had not been vaccinated contracted two strains of COVID simultaneously

By Robin Emmott

BRUSSELS, Jul 11 ​​(.) – A 90-year-old Belgian woman who died of COVID-19 in March had contracted two variants of the coronavirus at the same time, in what is believed to be the first documented case of its kind, they reported Sunday. a scientific congress and the local press.

The case shows that it is possible to contract two variants of COVID-19 simultaneously, the society that organized the congress on infectious diseases said in a statement.

The society reported that the woman became ill with the Alpha and Beta variants, first identified in Britain and South Africa, and her doctors said she could have contracted them from two different people.

The woman had not been vaccinated, according to the Belgian public broadcaster VRT. Belgium, like much of the European Union, faced vaccine supply problems in early 2021 and its immunization program got off to a slow start.

The society said doctors believe it is the first documented case of its kind and that, although rare, similar dual infections occur.

“Both variants were circulating (in March) in Belgium,” said molecular biologist Anne Vankeerberghen, from the OLV hospital in Aalst.

“Therefore, it is likely that this woman was infected by two different people with two variants of the virus. Unfortunately, we do not know how this infection occurred,” he said.

