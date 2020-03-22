Belgian Lotto rider assaulted for training outdoors

Belgian cyclist Harm Vanhoucke, from the Lotto Soudal team, was the victim of a assault by a driver. The 22-year-old was training outdoors when a citizen He pulled him off the road, threw him to the ground, and continued hitting him afterwards in the middle of the coronavirus crisis.

It seems that the confinement has not been the same for some as for others in the Belgian country, where Belgian first minist Sophie Wilmes allows athletes to train outdoors and even points it out as recommended.

Not only Belgium allows its professional athletes to take to the streets, France, Italy or England It also allows them to practice their sport professionally, respecting the security measures against coronavirus.

Harm Vanhoucke had had a great start to the season being tenth in the Tour of Andalucia as one of the great promises of Belgian cycling. The coronavirus crisis is starting to make some people lose their minds.