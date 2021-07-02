Belgian cyclist Jolien Verschueren dies of cancer at age 31

07/02/2021 at 11:47 AM CEST

.

The Belgian runner Jolien Verschueren, European cyclocross runner-up in 2015, He died at the age of 31 as a result of a brain tumor he had been fighting since 2018 and that had not prevented him from continuing to compete, announced this Friday the Belgian Cycling Federation.

“Everyone in the Federation is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jolien Verschueren, who passed away last night at the age of 31. Jolien was known for her fighting spirit but, most importantly, she was a wonderful teammate and friend. thoughts are with his family, “Belgian Cycling said on Twitter.

Verschueren, a nursery school teacher by profession, only got off her bike in April 2018 to undergo brain surgery for a cancer diagnosed months earlier.

“Now I am running a very tough race, but I am determined to return. Because I am an intransigent and I am surrounded by fantastic parents and fans, and since I can base myself on my faith, I am full of hope for a good result,” the athlete declared then .

Recovered from the operation, at the end of 2019 Verschueren got back on the bike. Last winter she competed at Koppenberg, where she had been champion in 2015 and 2016.

The one that was bronze in the Belgian championship of 2017 has a total of 10 victories in its record, where its best result is a silver medal in the European championship in 2015, the same position that its compatriot Wout Van Aert occupied and tests in the one that the Belgian Sanne Cant won.