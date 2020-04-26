The confinement decreed by the coronavirus crisis affects practically all sectors, and the brewer is no exception. In Belgium, famous for its high consumption of the drink, small producers react with creativity. Dark brown bottles of 330 milliliters bounce around the industrial conveyor. One after another, they are filled with beer by a special machine. Then the lid is applied, later a colored label that reads En Stoemelings, the name of a small brewery in the industrial zone of Brussels.

Keeping his distance, his co-founder and boss, Samuel Languy, guides the way through boilers, pallets and stacks of cardboard boxes. In each one, there are six groups of four bottles, a practical format to supply customers for whom, in times of confinement by the coronavirus, the veranda itself became a bar, and the kitchen, a restaurant.

When, in mid-March, the Belgian government enacted several weeks of home confinement due to the pandemic, Languy and his team went into a state of shock, like so many others who directly suffered the economic impact of closing stores, bars and cafes. “We had no idea what to do”, he comments.

Because En Stoemelings owes 90% of its revenue to bars and restaurants, and that money would no longer come. For the factory owner, this meant, at least in the first moment, dismissing all employees and suspending the manufacture of beer indefinitely.

However, even on the same day, the businessman wrote to all friends and acquaintances, filled the car with boxes of beer, in an attempt to reach the consumer at least the rest of the stock of his brewery.

The initiative was a success: “How, suddenly, they had to stay at home, one of the first questions – after all, we are in Belgium – was: ‘Now, where will my beer come from?'”

Languy then went on to sell the product online, using a bicycle delivery service to get it to buyers. He is not the only one to have this idea: other producers of drinks and foodstuffs in Belgium are betting on the same strategy.

High price, paid with pleasure

The En Stoemelivery scheme – as the brewery is provisionally called, in a play on words with “delivery” (deliveries in English) – is working: inventories have run out and employees are no longer unemployed, as they have started producing again. Meanwhile, the billing is the same as before the quarantine, reveals Samuel Languy.

Part of the success is due to the so-called “craft beer”, which spread a few years ago in Belgium, known for its beer culture – and for its high consumption of the drink. In this way, the small local breweries impose themselves, with creativity, against the hegemony of the big industry.

En Stoemelings’ product is not exactly a bargain: a box with 24 bottles costs 45 euros, home delivery requires another 10 euros. But customers pay with pleasure, says Languy, “because they know that this way our team has a job, just like the couriers”.

There are those who even disburse it in advance, just for the prospect of enjoying a cold beer with a light conscience. Through initiatives such as “Café Solidarité” or “Café Courage”, friends of the glass can now buy vouchers for drinks to be discounted at their favorite bar after the quarantine ends.

The responsible for “Café Courage” is the largest brewery in the world, AB InBev. The spokeswoman for the multinational based in the Belgian city of Leuven does not provide data on its turnover in times of crisis of covid-19, being limited to commenting that “practically all sectors are affected, and the beer industry is no exception” .

And although, as the Belgian newspaper Le Soir reports, supermarkets in the country have been selling more alcoholic beverages since the beginning of compulsory confinement, it is difficult to compensate for the normal revenue made in bars and restaurants, adds AB InBev.

Quarantine and alcoholism

According to psychologist Emilia Bogdanowicz, some citizens are even drinking less. “One reason is that there are fewer social events”, but there is also more control: those who used to use alcohol in secret can no longer do it so easily and frequently, with the whole family always at home.

Others decided to take more care of their own health, precisely because of the pandemic, and contain their alcohol consumption. Bogdanowicz says Le Pélican, the counseling center in Brussels for people with alcohol problems, where she works, is receiving more consultations.

She attributes the fact, in part, to the lowest offer available at the moment. But experience shows that, in times like these, those who are very isolated or have problems with their partner or family, rather tend to consume more alcohol.

Samuel Languy is perfectly aware of the negative side of his product. “We know everyone who currently drinks a lot. Sometimes we say, jokingly, that we produce legal drugs. And that is true, of course.” On the other hand, there are also many who are happy to be able to have their beer in the holy peace of the home.

