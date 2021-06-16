Belfort on Askren and Woodley boxing: “The worst representation of MMA”

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Vitor Belfort, has given his opinion on the recent and upcoming boxing crossovers of Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, respectively. – following the postponement of his own crossover to boxing this weekend at a Triller Fight Club event.

It was assumed that Belfort was going to have his boxing match this weekend against YouTuber “The Real Tarzann,” but the entire Triller Fight Club boxing event was postponed. until the end of this summer after the incumbent Teófimo López tested positive for COVID-19. For Belfort, it was disappointing to hear the news that the match was postponedbut he’s looking forward to getting back in the boxing ring and showing everyone that MMA fighters can really box, because as far as Belfort is concerned, what we’ve seen so far has been disappointing.

Speaking to the media before the now-canceled event, Belfort was asked what What do you think about MMA fighters like Askren and Woodley who switch to boxing?. As for Belfort, he has not been impressed at all by what Woodley and Askren have shown in boxing, plus he believes they are “The worst representation of MMA”, while also indicating that he believes his daughter can out box the likes of Woodley and Askren as she has been working on her boxing skills for a long time.

“I just think they are the worst representation of MMA. These guys you just mentioned, I can fight all of them in one night. I’ll knock them out. They can’t even survive two rounds with me, these MMA athletes who represent us in boxing… My daughter, have you seen my daughter hit? My daughter Victoria can knock out these guys. Because they don’t know how to box. My kids have boxed since they were kids. “

Brazilian veteran Belfort, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, announced his retirement from professional mixed martial arts in May 2018 after a huge knockout loss front against his compatriot and also former light heavyweight champion, Lyoto Machida in his country.

