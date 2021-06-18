Belfort calls his boxing match with De La Hoya “the biggest ever”

Former UFC Champion, Vitor Belfort called his upcoming exhibition boxing match with Oscar De La Hoya “the greatest fight in history.”.

On Thursday it was announced that Belfort will return to the boxing ring for the first time in 15 years when he faces legend De La Hoya., which in turn will make his return to boxing after 13 years away from the sport. The fight will take place on September 11 and is expected to be another big money-making match for the Triller Fight Club.as it features one of the most famous boxers of all time, De La Hoya, against an MMA legend, Belfort.

Speaking to TMZ Sports following the announcement of the fight, Belfort explained why he thinks this upcoming boxing match against De La Hoya will be “the biggest fight ever.”.

«I think this fight with me and Oscar is the biggest in history. The reason is that Oscar is a legendary (Olympic) gold medalist, one of the best pound for pound ever. It revolutionized the sport. If it weren’t for Oscar, Mayweather wouldn’t exist. If it weren’t for Vitor Belfort, Conor McGregor wouldn’t exist. So now the new generation will be educated on who are these two guys from Mexico and Brazil going to America, the land of dreams. Oscar became an Olympic gold medalist. Vitor became the youngest (UFC) champion in history. This fight is to break records, ”said Belfort.

“The fights have always been, ‘Oh, this is the bad guy, this is the good guy.’ This fight will sell like Muhammad Ali and George Foreman for their skills, for their legacy. It is because they paved the way for this generation today.

