Belfast to host the 2021 European Super Cup

06/03/2021

Act. At 18:10 CEST

EFE

The Northern Ireland Football Federation (IFA) reported this Thursday that the 2021 Super Cup, which will face Chelsea against Villarreal, will be played in Belfast on August 11.

The IFA confirmed that the Spanish and English teams, recent winners of the Europa League and the Champions League, respectively, will meet at the Windsor Park stadium, the usual home of the Northern Irish national team. “We have been in close contact with our UEFA partners and after several matches we are delighted to confirm that the match will take place in Belfast“IFA Executive Director Patrick Nelson said in a statement.

The details about the attendance of the public to the stadium and the sale of tickets “will be announced later”, since they leave “they continue working in this regard.” The media had speculated that the venue chosen for the Super Cup would be the Ataturk stadium in Istanbul, which has lost the headquarters of the Champions League in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chelsea defeated Manchester City last Saturday in the final of the Champions League, which was finally played in Porto (Portugal). The “Blues” have won a Super Cup in 1998, against Real Madrid, and lost in 2012 to Atlético de Madrid, in 2013 to Bayern Munich and in 2019 to Liverpool.

Villarreal, meanwhile, will play their first Super Cup after debuting as champion of the Europa League by defeating Manchester United in Gdansk (Poland) on penalties (11-0) after finishing the match and overtime with a 1-1 draw.