Belén Hostalet: Influential Class

07/17/2021

Act. At 11:41 CEST

His legion of followers instantly capture his class, elegance and intelligence. In short distances, he exudes a simplicity that is unfit for this new world – which he came to by chance in 2015 – and which he now considers “excessively umbilical. It is true that it is my work and they are photographs in which it is logical that the ‘me’ prevails but I wanted to take another step and also place myself behind the focus & rdquor; From that restlessness and from his economics studies at Pompeu Fabra, ‘Manola’ was born, the sportswear firm that “also serves to go down the street or to work. It is sustainable, made of recyclable materials, produced in Portugal and made with fabrics from Italy & rdquor ;. A first step behind the camera that will be followed by “a charity project and volunteering. I want to reprimand this path& rdquor ;.

Between social networks and your company there is always room for sports. Bethlehem Hostalet he acknowledges that “it freaks me out. As a child I practiced swimming and competed locally. I sign up for whatever. I just ran the Formentera half marathon and I’m already thinking about the next challenge& rdquor ;. When he arrives at the gym, his trainer says: “’The pissed poodle has arrived (laughs). I land there wanting to burn it all down and now my new passion is boxing. I combine it with the exercise bike to the rhythm of ‘disco’ music and with running. I live in permanent motion & rdquor ;.

CRADLE CULÉ

The sports streak runs in his family, “with a father and a brother from Barça to die, just like me. I’ve been a member since I was born and I really miss going to the Camp Nou. You really live football, you share it & mldr; It’s a liturgy & rdquor ;. Openly acknowledge that “There has not been another player like Puyol. He has values ​​that are difficult to find in this sport. We Barça fans miss him & rdquor;.

