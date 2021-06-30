Belén García wants to be confirmed as the great revelation of the W-Series 2021

Belen Garcia is the fashion pilot in the W-Series. On the day of her debut and with only one single-seater season behind her, this young woman from L’Ametlla del Vallès (Barcelona) was among the best in the opening race of this championship reserved for women. The positive experience in the circuit Red Bull Ring It will be of great help to you to face the second test, this weekend on the same stage. His goal: to conquer a podium that narrowly escaped him.

To their 21 years, had never ridden on the Austrian circuit and had never competed in a 2021 W Series race before. Still, Bethlehem Garcia signed a brilliant performance in the test that raised the curtain on the championship. Her third best time in the qualifying session, which she led, and her fourth in the race, in which she was very aggressive, made her a clear protagonist of the weekend.

Belén García was fourth in her Spielberg debut

“It was a good premiere. I found myself really strong and I feel like I can improve a lot more. The fourth place is super good, taking into account the circumstances because it was not to leave, maintain the position and finish, but I got it fighting and with risky overtaking. Although in the hot season it was bad for me to stay so close to the podium and I felt disappointed, now I am very happy with my debut, which has represented a great boost of morale ”, confesses the Catalan rider.

With hardly time to digest so many emotions, this Saturday he will return to the charge, again at the Red Bull Ring track, and again as a support race for Formula 1. Belén García will try to maintain the good line of his debut: “I feel strengthened for the whole championship and I am looking forward to this second race.. I see myself with the strength to fight ahead and I know I can be there, although we will all improve for sure. On a personal level, the objectives have changed and now I am more optimistic because there has been a very big improvement in the management of the weekend and in my speed. But this has just begun and we will have to go race by race with the main desire to be competitive in all of them ”.

The second quote from the W-Series, which brings together 18 female drivers of 12 different nationalities, will start on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. At that same time, on Friday the qualifying session will have been played to decide the order of the starting grid, in which Belén will start with a lot of desire to do well.

“The key will be to keep working because it would be easy to think that since the first race went well, everything will go well in the future.. My attitude in this second test in Austria should be the same as always: learn, work and never lower my arms. That is the only way to continue improving ”, sentence excited.