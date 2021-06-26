Belén García touches the podium of the W Series in Styria

06/26/2021 at 6:42 PM CEST

The british Alice Powell, who won the final event of the 2019 season at Brands Hatch and finished third in the drivers’ standings in that last season of the W Series before the pandemic, has won the first race of 2021 this Saturday after the resumption of the women’s single-seater championship at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, as part of the Styrian F1 Grand Prix.

Powell, started from pole position in his Racing X-sponsored car to clinch victory in Austria, which opened the W Series course with a very bumpy race. Sarah Moore, from Scuderia W, and Fabienne Wohlwend (Bunker Racing) completed the podium, while the Catalan and rookie Belen Garcia she finished fourth after a great comeback.

The current champion Jamie Chadwick has started the course in seventh place and among the Spanish, Marta García had to leave due to a breakdown, while Nerea Martí finished in eighth position.

Powell now leads the championship before the second round, during the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix next weekend.

W Series (Styrian GP)

1.Alice Powell (Racing X) 32: 07.801

2.Sarah Moore (Scuderia W) at 0.743

3.F.Wohlwend (Bunker Racing) at 6,609

4.Belén García (Scuderia W) at 7,224

5. Jessica Hawkins (Racing X) at 10,387

6.Miki Koyama (Sirin Racing) at 10,707

7.Jamie Chadwick (Veloce Racing) at 11,265

8.Nerea Martí (W Series Academy) at 11,666

9.Irina Sidorkova (W Series Academy) at 12,159

10.Gosia Rdest (Puma W Series Team) at 13,727

– Marta Garcia (abandonment)