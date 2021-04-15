Belén García starts her first season in Imola with a Formula 3

04/15/2021 at 11:16 AM CEST

After a year and a half of waiting, Belén García will finally make his debut in competition with a Formula 3. This weekend he will play in Imola the first two races of the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine season, which will take place within the framework of the Emilia Romagna F1 Grand Prix. Although the Catalan rider will focus this 2021 on the W Series, she will attend the Italian event and Barcelona next month for the Regional with the aim of preparing for the women’s single-seater category, which will begin in June.

It so happens that Belén García, the first woman to win a race in an FIA single-seater championship, she will be the only girl who will compete in this first round of the championship on the transalpine route. Something that, in any case, does not come back to her, accustomed as she is to competing against men. On this occasion, he will face no more and no less than 30 drivers!

The one from L’Ametlla del Vallès has not disputed a race with a car since winning the F4 Spanish Championship Women’s Trophy in Barcelona in 2019: “I have waited for this moment for a long time. I have worked very hard to get to the maximum this start of the season and I really want to start competing & rdquor ;.

In any case, Belén takes the pressure off. He knows that the level in the European Regional Formula is very high and that many of the opponents arrive with more filming and experience behind them. “We will see where I am. We approach the races as a preparation test, since the important thing is to draw good conclusions for the W Series and that we can polish the problems that arise before the start of the competition & rdquor ;, he adds about his aspirations.

To prepare for her new challenge, Belén had the opportunity to carry out two Collective Tests in March at the Barcelona-Catalunya and Paul Ricard circuits. In both, the G4 Racing team driver worked against the clock to adapt to the car as quickly as possible: “The tires were probably the hardest thing for me. In the W Series we still do not know whether or not we will go with Pirelli, but in any case, it is about more demanding tires that require a more exhaustive warm-up. In this sense, I think this learning will be very useful to me & rdquor ;, comments the young 21-year-old pilot.

The first round of the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine will consist of two races, the first will be held on Saturday 17th, at 5:28 pm, and the second on Sunday 18th, at 12:18 pm. The latter will take place just a few hours before the highlight of the weekend, the Emilia Romagna F1 Grand Prix race.

Video Belen García preseason Regional Formula / W Series from Mediagé Comunicación on Vimeo.