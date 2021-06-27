Belén García shines in her W-Series debut with a fourth final position

Bethlehem Garcia (July 26, 1999, L’Ametlla del Vallès) debuted with a great final fourth place in the W-Series Styrian GP, the first race of the season in the women’s single-seater category. The Catalan, who already surprised by being seventh in free practice and third in the subsequent classification on her first day of competition in said contest in the Red Bull Ring, maintained the high level exhibited in the exciting race this Sunday.

The 21-year-old raced a brilliant fourth place as a spectacle at the end of the race. She was filming in a compact group after one of the veterans and favorites of the category, the Finnish Emma Kimiläinen (31 years old), and before the clock reached zero, Belen she surprised the Nordic rider on the inside, exhibiting a lot of ambition and aggressiveness. The overtaking was clean and forceful, with a movement that allowed him not to waste time with his pursuers. And just after passing Emma, ​​Belén pressed to leave and consolidate her fourth position to roll alone in the last lap of the race.

With this great premiere, Belén García presents her credentials to the world in the W-Series. A few weeks ago, he told MD that his goal was to be in the Top-6 or Top-8 in his first season, but in his coming-out, he exceeded any expectations.

Belén García, in the W-Series

Belén wants to make history again

Belén was the first woman to win an FIA single-seater race in her Spanish Formula 4 debut in 2019 And, with only one year of experience in single-seaters, his progression was cut short by the cancellation of the 2020 W-Series due to Covid-19. There, he suffered from losing all the concepts learned, but with a perfect 2021 season planning, competing in the complicated Formula Regional European Championship, with the same chassis used in the W-Series, He was able to recover sensations and take giant steps towards his brand new debut.

The story of Belén García

García, who even combined motorsport with his other passion, pole vaulting, he decided to take ‘the leap’ to single-seaters in 2019 from karting precisely because he saw that the W-Series They could give her the opportunity to dedicate herself to racing, something that could not have been allowed for financial reasons without the appearance of this women’s contest. The example of Marta García made it clear that arriving was possible. And now, after so much effort, comes your reward. Fourth in his first race to gain momentum for the remainder of the championship.

The next weekend, coinciding with the Austrian Formula 1 GP, it will be the turn of the second race of the course in the W-Series on this same track of Red Bull Ring. Repeating the circuit for a rookie like Belén may allow her to continue fitting in with her new car to progress even further in the classification.

Belen Garcia

Nerea Martí, great comeback; Marta García leaves

The race was won by the British Alice Powell, author of the pole and one of the top contenders for the title, ahead of the Belén’s partner at Scuderia W, his compatriot Sarah Moore (Scuderia W), and of the suiza Fabienne Wohlwend, which was third.

The also Valencian debutant Nerea Martí, only 19 years old, signed a great comeback in the race this Sunday with the final eighth position after starting from the 16th place.

Nerea Martí

Worst luck had another of the candidates for the title, Marta García (fourth overall in 2019). The Alicante pilot suffered a mechanical problem in his car for which he had to pull over to the side of the track and drop out when i was seventh. Marta, 20, is aware that the lack of running took its toll and now hopes to improve for the next races.

“It has not been our best weekend. Obviously the lack of running can influence, but every time I felt more comfortable with the car. I am looking forward to turning the page to rewrite this beginning of the season, next weekend, on this same circuit, “said Marta.

Jessica Hawkins chases Marta García Nerea Martí, Marta García and Belén García, the three Spaniards of the W-Series in 2021